Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 340,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 309,712 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

