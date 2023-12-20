International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.31. The stock had a trading volume of 901,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

