Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
