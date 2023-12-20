Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

