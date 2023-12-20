Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) to Issue Dividend of $2.04 on December 22nd

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 2.0361 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

