Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) is Horizons Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

