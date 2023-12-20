Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

