Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 292,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 303,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,210. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

