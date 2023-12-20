Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 155,595 shares.The stock last traded at $35.51 and had previously closed at $36.24.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $748.80 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

