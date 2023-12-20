Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Position Raised by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 358.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,794,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

