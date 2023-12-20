Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 2,002,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

