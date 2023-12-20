Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

