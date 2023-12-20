Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

