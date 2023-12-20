Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Raised by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 811,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,772. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

