Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

