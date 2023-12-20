Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Holdings Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

