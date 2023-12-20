Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Position Increased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 2.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 109,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $987.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

