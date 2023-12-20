Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $85.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

