Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,987 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

WKHS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 966.69% and a negative return on equity of 108.24%. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

