Investors Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,041 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 594% compared to the average daily volume of 2,743 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 1,236,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

