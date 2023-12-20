Investors Purchase High Volume of Century Aluminum Call Options (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 417% compared to the typical volume of 1,729 call options.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $17,607,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

