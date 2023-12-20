IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 5.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $44,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 141,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,231. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.