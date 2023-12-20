Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

