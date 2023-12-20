iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 419,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,924. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.