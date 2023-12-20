iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. 99,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

