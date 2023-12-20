iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

