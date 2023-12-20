iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

