iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

