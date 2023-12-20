iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,170 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after buying an additional 1,538,463 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 144,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 668,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

