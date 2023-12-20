iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,359,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.