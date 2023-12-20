iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,399 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340,604. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

