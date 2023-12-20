iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 581,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,219. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.