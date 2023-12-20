iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

