iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

