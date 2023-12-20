iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USHY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

