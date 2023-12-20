iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.20

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2526495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.