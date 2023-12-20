iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

