iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Gap Down to $50.64

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $49.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 733,878 shares traded.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

