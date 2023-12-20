iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 651.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

