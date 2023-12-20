iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $278.18. The stock had a trading volume of 353,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,140. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

