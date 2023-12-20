iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,562. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

