iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $83.07 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

