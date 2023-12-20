iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 179,594 shares during the period.

ITOT stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

