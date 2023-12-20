iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 572,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

