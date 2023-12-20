iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

