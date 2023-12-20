iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Gap Down to $26.65

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.65, but opened at $25.87. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 30,635 shares.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $654.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVYE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

