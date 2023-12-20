iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,598. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.45.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

