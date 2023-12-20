iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Gap Down to $32.04

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 92,078 shares.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

