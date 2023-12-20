iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 984.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 82,181 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 163,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,996. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

