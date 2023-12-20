iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,793,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after buying an additional 435,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 803,223 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

