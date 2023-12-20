iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 104,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

